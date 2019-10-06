|
|
Thomas A. Mulqueen, 87, of Macungie, formerly of Orefield and Allentown, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Ann F. (Hendrickson) Mulqueen. Born in Allentown, April 23, 1932, Tom was the son of the late James T. Sr. and Alice M. (O'Neill) Mulqueen. He was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and the Pennsylvania Military College with a B.A. in Business Administration, Class of 1955. Tom faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed home inspector for 10 years before retiring in 2016. Tom was a real estate broker for the former Tom Mulqueen Realtor in Allentown for 30 years. He served as past president of Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors. Tom was the co-developer of Hidden Valley Subdivision, Lower Macungie. He was the founder of the former Lobster Pond, past president and co-founder of Stonecrest Swim Club, and member of the Mercantile Club in Emmaus. Tom loved the natural beauty of the outdoors and the sport of fishing.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ann; children Thomas A. Mulqueen, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl of Downingtown, Patrice A. Mulqueen and her husband, Dan Lauer of Stroudsburg, Michael J. Mulqueen and his partner, Pedro Blanco of Oakland Park, FL; step children, Stuart H. Guinther and his wife, Kim of Kutztown, Alice E. "Lisa" Guinther of Boulder, CO; twin brother, John H. Mulqueen and his wife, Dorothea of Bowie, MD; seven grandchildren; six step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, James T. Mulqueen, Jr., Marianne France and Babs Williams.
Services: A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019