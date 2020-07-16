Thomas Allen Kelly Jr., formerly from Allentown, Pa. died June 21, 2020. He was 84.



A lifelong journalist, Tom was raised in Allentown and was born May 13,1936 . He attended Allentown High School where he was co-editor of the school newspaper (Canary), an officer of the Key Club and President of the National Honor Society. He was named Boy of the Month May,1955 and his B.A. in Journalism from Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa. in June, 1958.



Tom began his career as a lifelong newspaperman at the Allentown Morning Call, (1955-1958 ), working as a copyboy, reporter, and sports writer. He came to Florida in 1958 to serve as Copy Editor and Reporter for the Florida Times Union, Jacksonville, Fl. Tom moved to St. Petersburg, Florida as Sports Editor for the St. Petersburg Times from 1962-1973. Always an avid sports enthusiast he met and interviewed many famous sports figures. He loved this period of time and always said "I had the best seat in the house." He covered and wrote stories about the Summer Olympics Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976.



Tom became Managing Editor of the Palm Beach Post from 1973-1976, Editor 1976-1987. During this time he traveled extensively to Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia, Middle East, Central America, and Southern Africa on news assignments making many lifelong friends along the way.



He gave many lectures on newspaper topics to seminar groups at the American Press Institute in Reston, Va. and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association in Atlanta, Ga. He served as editor in residence at the journalism schools of the University of Mississippi (1984-1987), University of South Florida (1985) and University of Miami (1986). Tom also served as President of the Florida Sports Writers Association (1967) and President of the Florida Society of Newspaper Editors (1987) and president of the Forum Club of West Palm Beach (1988-1989). Tom was also was named Man of the Year from the Brotherhood Committee of the Palm Beaches and Environs,1987.



Tom spent the last years of his career in journalism at the Sun Sentinel as Editorial Writer and columnist, where he was recipient of The Fred Pettijohn Award for his continuing contributions to the Sun Sentinel newsroom. He placed second in the 1990 Best News Writing for Editorials at the Sun Sentinel (1990). He is remembered by colleagues as man of integrity, a first class journalist, and world traveler. He retired in June, 1999.



He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Donna (Robertson) Kelly,West Palm Beach,Fl., beloved father of four sons. Thomas G. Kelly, Murfreesboro, Tn., three sons sons by previous a marriage-Predeceased by his eldest.son, Christopher, (1979).



Michael and David Kelly, Luthersville, Ga., one brother, David J. Kelly (Susan) from Allentown, Pa., his loving sister Alice Hartman, Somerset, NJ and many cousins and friends. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca, Mackenzie, Zachary and Dylan., (Thomas G. and Tracy Kelly.).



We will always hold you in our hearts. "I've saved some sunlight if you ever need a place away from darkness where your mind can feed."



