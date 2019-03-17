Home

Thomas B. Friess Obituary
Thomas B. Friess, 63, of Emmaus, died March 10, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Royal Oak, MI, he was the son of the late John E. and Julia E. (Brendel) Friess. He was a steamfitter for 10 years. He was a member of Unami Fish and Game. He enjoyed bowling, hiking and camping, fishing, woodworking, landscaping, skiing, and collecting. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wildland's Conservancy, 3701 Orchid Place, Emmaus, PA 18049. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 17, 2019
