Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas B. Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas B. Lucas Obituary
Thomas B. Lucas, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas and Rose (Crocus) Lucas. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Radai) Lucas. They were married for 63 years. Tom worked as a property manager for many years and retired from Lakewood Management. He enjoyed collecting pedal cars and made many stained-glass lamps and panels. He also owned and restored 3 antique cars.

Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Mary Safranek and Madeline Hallman; son, Mark Lucas; brother, Ted Lucas & wife Sara; 2 grand & 3 great grandchildren . He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Lucas.

Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, service and interment will be held privately. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's name to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -