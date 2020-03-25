|
|
Thomas B. Lucas, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas and Rose (Crocus) Lucas. He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Radai) Lucas. They were married for 63 years. Tom worked as a property manager for many years and retired from Lakewood Management. He enjoyed collecting pedal cars and made many stained-glass lamps and panels. He also owned and restored 3 antique cars.
Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Mary Safranek and Madeline Hallman; son, Mark Lucas; brother, Ted Lucas & wife Sara; 2 grand & 3 great grandchildren . He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Lucas.
Due to the recent COVID-19 quarantine, service and interment will be held privately. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tom's name to the .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020