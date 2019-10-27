|
Thomas Babyak, 87, of Slatington, passed away early Saturday morning on October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cesaria M. "Susie" Babyak; they were married on January 15, 1955. Thomas was born in Slatington on May 21, 1932, to the late Stephen and Mary (Papay) Babyak. Thomas served his country honorably as a Sergeant in the US Army during the Korean War. He received an associate's degree from Penn State, and then began his career at Penn Big Bed Slate Co., working as President until his retirement in 1994. Thomas was a member and usher at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington, and was a member of the American Legion Post 16, Slatington Skeet Club, Star Hose Co. # 1 all of Slatington and the VFW of Walnutport.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by sons: Thomas J. Babyak, Jr. of Slatington, Joseph S. Babyak and wife Liz of Whitehall; daughter: Cindy and husband Joseph Sander of Slatington; grandchildren: Amanda Maehrer, Nicholas Sander, Whitney Kern, Chris Sander, Jason Hahn, Ben Babyak; 6 great-grandchildren; brother: Richard Babyak; sisters: Mary Duyka, Margaret Babyak, Veronica and husband Ronald Scheffler. He was pre-deceased by brothers: Stephen and John Babyak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington St, Slatington. Calling hour 10 to 11 AM at church. Interment to follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas' name may be made to the church memorial fund. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 27, 2019