Maj. Thomas Bernard Carroll, 79, of Valley Forge, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday August 25 in Phoenixville. He was the beloved husband of Marie Ann (Pursell) Carroll with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Coaldale, he was the son of late Arthur P. and Bernadette (Gibbons) Carroll and stepson of John E. Kinney. He was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School class of 1957. He was a graduate of Penn State where he received a BS in Mathematics and later completed a Masters in Computer Science and Research Development. He enlisted in the Air Force in March of 1958. He served in the U. S. Airforce, which became a career retiring in 1980 after 22 years of service. Tours of duty included Dyess AFB, SAC in Abilene Texas, Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MS, Truro AFS, Cape Cod, MA, Wright-Patterson AFB, Dayton, OH, and Space & Missile Systems in Los Angeles, CA. He then took a position with General Electric, later becoming Lockheed Martin, as Director of Strategy and Systems Engineering and continued to do consulting work with Lockheed and Booz-Allen. Tom was a member of St. Isaac Jogues parish in Wayne, PA.
Survivors: In addition to his wife, Marie, are his sons, Arthur Patrick Carroll (Debbie) of Manassas, VA; Thomas J. Carroll, Esq. of Bethlehem and a granddaughter, Patricia K. Carroll of Fort Myers, FL. He was preceded in death by his son Michael B. Carroll, and brothers, James F. Carroll, Charles A. Carroll, and stepbrothers John and James Kinney.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday August 29th from 6-9:00 P.M. and on Friday August 30th 9-9:30 A.M. from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem; followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Sts. Simon and Jude R.C. Church, Bethlehem. Burial will be at Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to - Elect Tom Carroll, 248 E. Union Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019