Thomas C. Beil, 66, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in his home on January 22, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Karen L. Beil; they would have celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve of this year. Born on August 28, 1953, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Thomas O. and Helen L. (Tacker) Beil.
He was a 1971 graduate of Whitehall High School. He continued his education at Williamsport Area Community College where he received an associate's degree. Tom worked at Bethlehem Steel, and then for B. Braun Medical Inc. for over fifteen years.
Tom was a jack-of-all-trades. He was detail oriented and a master at tinkering. He loved working in his garage where he was always occupied with a new project; the man could fix anything! He loved playing pool and also enjoyed seeking thrills by going skydiving. He loved music and enjoyed playing guitar. Most of all, Tom was a selfless man with a huge heart. He would do anything for anyone and especially loved animals. What mattered most to Tom was his family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and caring grandfather and friend. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Karen, he is survived by his son, Thomas A. Beil and wife, Elizabeth of Douglassville; step-son, Keith R. Bodnar and wife, Rebecca of Walnutport; grandchildren, Jacob, Charlotte, Leelah, and Nicholas; and daughter-in-law, Jessica L. Beitler of Allentown. He was predeceased by stepson, Nicholas R Beitler who passed away in 2017.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on January 31, 2020, at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Chestnut St., Coplay PA, 18037. A viewing will be held from 10-11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park in Whitehall, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020