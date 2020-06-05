Thomas C. Carter
Thomas C. Carter, 81, of Spinnerstown died June 3, 2020 in St. Luke's University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. He was the husband of Priscilla (Wesley) Carter. They were married 58 years in January. Born in Philadelphia he was the son of the late Thomas & Isabelle (Reustle) Carter. He retired in 1993 from Merck where he was the supervisor of the Maintenance Engineering Department. Prior to that he was a foreman for the former L & M Fabrication. Thomas liked farming, gardening, antiquing, grain painting and bee keeping. He also loved his home and being very artistic allowed him to redesign and rebuild it over the last 45 years. His most joy in life came from his family especially following his grandchildren's activities. He was a faithful member of Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. in Spinnerstown. Tom was a veteran of the U. S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children Tom (Lisa) of Jupiter, FL, Kristi Anderson (Gary) of Harleysville, PA, and Dean of Jupiter, FL. Three grandchildren Grant and Gwen Anderson and Grace Carter. He is also survived by a sister in law Phyllis in Hatboro. Predeceased by a brother Bill. Private Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Great Swamp U.C.C. Cemetery Fund for perpetual care P.O. Box 494 Spinnerstown, PA 18968.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Nothing but fond memories of Mr. Carter. My Condolences to Mrs. C, TC, Kristi, and Honus.
Jon Haase
Friend
