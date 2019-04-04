Thomas C. Cesare, 93, of Pen Argyl, passed away, Tuesday, April 2, 1019, at his residence. He was the husband of Helen A. (Kashnicki) Cesare, together the celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary, September 14, 2018.He was the owner of the former Belfast Sportswear and also worked at Scotty's Fashions and Ideal Fashions. . Tom honorably served his country during World War II in the US Navy aboard the LSM 207, Group 14 Flotillas in the battle of Iwo Jima, February 19, 1945.In addition to his wife Helen, he is survived by three daughters, Linda Cesare Traub and her husband Gary of Pen Argyl, Janice Cesare of Wind Gap, and Renee' Weitz and her husband Don of Henderson, NV, two sons, Mark T. Cesare and his wife Terry of Whitehall, and Thomas A. Cesare and his wife Alison of Pen Argyl, ten grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, a brother Robert Cesare of Bowmanstown, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Amelia "Millie" Scott, and three brothers, John, Arthur and Victor Cesare. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 12 PM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will a visitation beginning at 11 AM until time of services at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be offered to St. Elizabeth's Building Fund, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA 18072. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary