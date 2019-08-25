|
|
Thomas C. Farrow, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, peacefully at his home in Bethlehem. Born in Many, Louisiana on June 19, 1939, to the late Wesley and Mable (Martin) Farrow. Tom was an Army veteran and retired from Bethlehem Steel where he worked for 43 years.
Tom is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda (Hodge), daughters, Amy & Lisa, stepdaughter, Denise Kipling & husband Tim & family, as well as his sisters, Pat Flacy & Faye Tuminello, and large extended family.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Gillaspy.
There will be no calling hours & services will be private. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmancares.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019