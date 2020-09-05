Thomas D. Flamisch, 67, of Bushkill Township, formerly of Moore Township, peacefully passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 03, 2020, at the Monroe County Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. Born in Fountain Hill, he was a son of the late Frank R. Flamisch and Ruth L. (Muffley) Flamisch Kennedy, and stepson of the late Rev. Elmer D. Kennedy, Sr. Tom was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1972. For nearly 50 years, he worked as an automobile mechanic for the former Solt Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, now Brown-Daub Chevrolet in Nazareth, where he was currently employed. Although Tom was an avid hunter and enjoyed bowling, his passion was searching for and collecting arrowheads. He was a member of El Shaddai Assembly of God Church, Nazareth.



Survivors: Tom is survived by his son, Daniel Flamisch and wife, Augusta, of Bushkill Township; daughter, Stacey Flamisch and Nathan Miller, of Moore Township; four grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Brayden, and Jesse; three great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Dawson, and Faith; five brothers, Stanley Flamisch and wife, Lucille, Dennis Flamisch and wife, Diane, and Clifford Flamisch, Sr., all of Moore Township, Frank Flamisch and wife, Donna, and Dale Flamisch and wife, Brenda Burns, both of Nazareth; three sisters, MaryAnn Gaston of Enola, PA, Bonnie Flamisch of New York, and Rose Kromer and husband, Brian, of Belfast; sister-in-law, Irene Flamisch of Moore Township; many nieces and nephews; his companion of more than 20 years, Eva Southam of Moore Township; and former wife, Robin (Dahlenburg) Schaible of Forks Township. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy Lee Flamisch, a brother, John Flamisch, and a sister, Gladys Flamisch.



Services: A viewing for relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday morning September 08, 2020, from 9:00 A.M. to 12 Noon in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in Emmanuel Union Cemetery, 3175 Valley View Drive, Bath (Emanuelsville), PA 18014. COVID-19 restrictions apply.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store