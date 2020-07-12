Thomas D. Reinsmith, 86, of Allentown, passed away July 6, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Ann Louise (Roeder) Reinsmith. They were married 62 years in June. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Alfred D. and Mary (Donmoyer) Reinsmith. Thomas was a bookkeeper at PPL in Allentown and retired after 38 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and played trombone in the First Division Band as part of a peacekeeping mission in Germany. Thomas attended Temple University, where he played in the band. He is a 1952 graduate of Allentown High School and belonged to the band and track team. Thomas played in the Allentown Municipal Band. He was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was an avid baseball fan whose favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals and Lehigh Valley IronPigs. An eager lifelong learner and fascinating story teller, he had a remarkably sharp mind and a witty sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and loved to tell the story of how he and Ann Louise met in an elevator at PPL. Known to many as Gramps, he will be remembered for his sincere interest in the details of others' lives and achievements as well as a deep appreciation for kindness shown to Ann Louise and him.
Survivors: wife, daughter: Kerri L. Puskar (Brian) of Whitehall; sons: Gregg T. Reinsmith (Iolanda) of Leola, PA, Michael T. Reinsmith (RuthAnn) of Glenmoore, PA and Matthew S. Reinsmith (Rebecca) of Dowingtown, PA; brothers-in-law: Lloyd Mummert of Fla., and Bruce Roeder (Tona) of Slatington; 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by brothers: Alfred, Daniel, Vincent and Jay Reinsmith; sisters: Gerri Williams, Jeanne Gaumer and Francine Mummert.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Jordan United Church of Christ, 1837 Church Road, Allentown, PA 18104.
