Thomas Day, 65, of Kempton, PA. passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown, PA. on March 19, 2020. He was the husband of Cynthia D.(Greenawald) Day, with whom he celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving of 2019. He was born in Allentown, PA., a son to the late Patrick T. and Lottie A. (Fallstick) Day. Thomas was a 1973 graduate of Louis E. Dieruff High School, Allentown, PA. He attended the Lehigh County Vo-Tech for welding and later became a self-employed welder for the Reading Blue Mountain Northern Railroad for 16 years before retiring in 2016. He was also the former owner of the Krumsville Inn from 1985-1989, and later owned the former Wanamakers Hotel from 1989-2000. Thomas had a passion for working on cars and he loved to cook for his family. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include three daughters, Jennifer M. Oravec, Nazareth, PA., Patricia N. Day, Catasauqua, PA., Chrystal E. (Ryan) Mohr, New Tripoli, PA.; son, Joseph A. (Tara) Madar, New Tripoli, PA.; two sisters, Cheryl (Joseph) McConnell, Macungie, PA., Patrice (Richard) Illigasch, Catasauqua, PA.; brother, Patrick Day, Allentown, PA.; ten grandchildren, Thomas Oravec, Caitlyn Day, Joshua, Tyler, Miles and Dominic Melendez, Jordyn, Austin and Avery Mohr, and Asher Madar. He was predeceased by siblings Michael, Dennis, and Richard Day. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020