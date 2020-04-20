Thomas E. Dragositz
1926 - 2020
Thomas E. Dragositz, Sr., 93, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Theresa (Serensits). Born October 12, 1926 in Stiles, he was a son of the late Thomas and Anna (Billowitz) Dragositz. Thomas worked as a police officer in Washington, D.C. for 4 years before transferring to Fairfax County Police Dept. in Fairfax, VA. He retired in 1975 after working there for 25 years. Thomas honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Stiles. Survivors: his companion, Betty DiGiacinto; daughter, Susan; sons, Thomas, Jr. and Glenn; granddaughter, Amy; great granddaughter, Alanna; brother, Leonard; and sister, Hilda Heigl. Thomas was predeceased by his sister, Anna Nemeth. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 in loving memory of Thomas.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 20, 2020.
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Please accept my sincerest and warm condolences for your loss. May God grant you peace at this time.
