Thomas E. Evans Sr., of Allentown, passed away on April 9th at the age of 76. He was born in Allentown to the late: Thomas and Florence Evans and would have been married to his loving wife Suzanne for 56 years this June 13th. Thomas loved his family, his boat, fishing, hunting deer, telling stories and had worked for Mack Truck Inc as a final mechanic for 37 years, retiring in 2001. He was predeceased by his daughter in law Kirsten (Peter's wife) and was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Survivors: Wife Suzanne, 5 Sons: Michael T. and wife Carolyn, Peter D., Paul D., Thomas E. Jr., and Timothy and wife Jennifer. 6 Grandchildren, 3 Step Grandchildren, 1 Step Great Granddaughter and Brothers: Charles and Franklin. Services: A viewing will be held on Thursday April 16th from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM both will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020