Thomas E. Gehringer, 83, of Allentown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Gallagher) with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Anna (Flecksteiner) Gehringer. He was a long time member of St. Anne's Church, Bethlehem. Before retiring in 1991, he worked as an engineer from 1959 at Western Electric and later Lucent. He was an Eagle Scout and a US Navy veteran.
Survivors: Wife, sons Bryan T. and his wife Janet of Allentown, Hugh A., and his wife Robin of Basking Ridge, NJ; daughter Elizabeth A. Reed and her companion Michael Geho of Center Valley; 3 granddaughters Audrey, Laurel and Julia; great grandson Jason.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 19 at St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church, 510 Union St., Allentown. Calling will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Rosary service to be held at 7:30 PM Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church, at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020