Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
7:30 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church
510 Union St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gehringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Gehringer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Gehringer Obituary
Thomas E. Gehringer, 83, of Allentown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Gallagher) with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Anna (Flecksteiner) Gehringer. He was a long time member of St. Anne's Church, Bethlehem. Before retiring in 1991, he worked as an engineer from 1959 at Western Electric and later Lucent. He was an Eagle Scout and a US Navy veteran.

Survivors: Wife, sons Bryan T. and his wife Janet of Allentown, Hugh A., and his wife Robin of Basking Ridge, NJ; daughter Elizabeth A. Reed and her companion Michael Geho of Center Valley; 3 granddaughters Audrey, Laurel and Julia; great grandson Jason.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 19 at St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church, 510 Union St., Allentown. Calling will be Tuesday, 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Rosary service to be held at 7:30 PM Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church, at the address above.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -