Thomas E. Glase
Thomas E. Glase, 75 formerly of East Texas, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Macungie, he was a son of the late Edwin Jr., and Ruth B. (Leibensperger) Glase. Thomas worked for PCA for 55 years before retiring in February. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville.

Survivors: brother, Dean and his wife, Theresa; sister, Anita Eisenhard and her husband, James; 7 nieces and nephews; 12 grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis and sister, Connie Dries.

Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
