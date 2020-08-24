Thomas E. Glase, 75 formerly of East Texas, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Macungie, he was a son of the late Edwin Jr., and Ruth B. (Leibensperger) Glase. Thomas worked for PCA for 55 years before retiring in February. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville.



Survivors: brother, Dean and his wife, Theresa; sister, Anita Eisenhard and her husband, James; 7 nieces and nephews; 12 grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis and sister, Connie Dries.



Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



