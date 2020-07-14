Thomas E. Jankowski, 86, passed away at home from Alzheimer's Disease on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was born in Bethlehem, PA on March 11, 1934, the son of Raymond and Anna (Nemeth) Jankowski. He was married to Charlotte Dixon Jankowski. They met at Penn State and married on June 15, 1957, the week after they graduated.
Tom graduated from Liberty High School in Bethlehem in 1952 and received his B.A. in Architecture from Penn State University in 1957. He joined the architectural firm of Lovelace and Spillman in Bethlehem at that time. In 1968, he opened Thomas Jankowski Associates, an architectural firm doing business in Bethlehem, Easton and Phillipsburg, NJ.
Tom was a member of Northampton Country Club in Bethlehem Township and an avid golfer, known for his long ball driving ability. He was never happier than playing 18 holes on his beloved golf course. He had a double eagle while playing on vacation in St. Maartens, NA.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Charlotte, include his two sons, T. Michael Jankowski, Washington, DC, Patrick Edward Jankowski (Lisa), Saratoga Springs, NY and grandchildren Anna Elizabeth Jankowski and Thomas Patrick Jankowski, Saratoga Springs, NY. Also, brother James Jankowski, Seymour, IN and niece Jane McWilliams (Blaine), Bethlehem PA. He was predeceased by brother, Richard and infant son, Charles David, at child birth.
