Thomas E. Reilly, Sr., 90, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was married to his soul mate, and the love of his life, the late Rosemarie J. (Ehrlacher) Reilly for 60 years. Born in Allentown on September 1, 1930, Tom was the son of the late Joseph B. and Mary (Kern) Reilly. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era.
A Master Plumber by training, he, along with the late Dick Gray, were the first employees hired by H.T. Lyons, Inc., in 1973, where Tom worked for the rest of his career. Tom was justifiably proud of his contributions to H.T. Lyons for over two decades, and blessed to have Dick Gray and Ted Lyons as his lifelong friends.
Tom was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, and upon joining the parish in 1974, immediately devoted hundreds of hours of his time and skills helping to build the Church Rectory.
Tom was an exemplary husband and father and a proud and loving grandfather. He was also deeply committed to his wife's brothers and sisters, and played an important role in their lives during their formative years and beyond. The Ehrlachers loved and revered the man they called "Reilly" and after Rose's death, remained his devoted caregivers, closest friends and extended family, all the while continuing their almost 70 year tradition of constantly ridiculing him.
Reilly will be remembered as a larger than life figure, with a beaming smile on his face and a laugh that filled a room, always there to provide a helping hand to anyone in need, or to share a story with anyone who would listen.
Survivors: Children, Thomas E. Reilly, Jr. (Nina) of Allentown, Susan C. Reilly (Steven G. Buckley) of Wrentham, MA, Scott T. Reilly (Lorrie) of Archbald; sister, Bernice Dorney (William) of Emmaus; The Ehrlachers: Gordian, Edward (Eileen), William, Frank (Darlene), Thomas, Leo (Laurie), Dennis (Susan), Dolores (Chris) Guldner and Helene (Jack) Evans; Grandchildren, Morgan and Ian Reilly, Kellen, Emalee, and Jamie Buckley, Taralyn and Jack Reilly; 26 nieces and nephews.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo and the Rev. Msgr. Joseph P.T. Smith will be concelebrating. Visitation period from 9:30 – 10:30 AM, Saturday in the church. Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville, is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Endowment Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.