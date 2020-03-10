|
|
Thomas E. Weinhofer II, 49, of Bethlehem, passed away on March 7, 2020. He was the husband of Nicole M. Weinhofer. Born in Phoenixville, he was the son of Kristine Weinhofer, of Bethlehem and the late Thomas Weinhofer. He was a supervisor for Lubrizol Life Sciences, Bethlehem and was a parishioner of Notre Dame of Bethlehem R. C. Church. He is also survived by his son, Thomas Weinhofer III (Denise Fuentes); daughter, Emily Weinhofer both of Bethlehem; sister, Lisa Milinchuk (Steve) of Salisbury Twp. and a grandson on the way.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, Mar. 13th, from 9:00-11:00AM, followed by prayers at 11:00 AM all from the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial-Holy Saviour Cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020