Thomas F. Daley Jr., 37, of Walnutport, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. Born in Freehold, NJ, Tom was the son of Thomas F. Daley Sr. and Joyce (Christine) Daley. Tom was engaged to Kim Pedersen and was a loving father and fiancé. Tom worked in construction. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Northampton, and an avid pool player, and Dallas Cowboys football fan. Tom is survived by his fiancé Kim, his daughters; Kaylin and Kora, his son Tommy, and his beloved dogs Baby and Belle. Additionally, he is survived by his father Thomas Sr. and step-mother Jane, his mother Joyce, his sisters; Michele wife of David Alvarez, Christine and Tracey, step-sisters; Amanda, Paige, Cara, and his nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the wishes of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. 1064 5th St. N. Catasauqua, Pa 18032.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
Christine, Michele, David, Joyce & family I am so very sorry for your loss. I'm thinking of you guys every day & sending you Loving thoughts & prayers. It is so hard to lose someone so close. I don't even know what to say. My deepest condolences. Sending you so much love. I hope you are all safe & well!!! ❤❤❤❤
My kind, generous, loving son. I will miss you more and more as the days go by. But I will haunt you for ever just as promised.
Tom was a great friend. He worked with me on and off at C & S for 10 years. He will be missed by all.
Thank You.
