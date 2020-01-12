Home

POWERED BY

Services
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Goldsmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas F. Goldsmith


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas F. Goldsmith Obituary
Thomas F. Goldsmith, 80, of Palmer Twp., PA, died Jan. 11, 2020 at his home. Born Aug. 28, 1939 in Easton he was a son of the late Mary Louise (Miles) and John F. Goldsmith. His wife, JoAnn (Doria) Goldsmith died in 2017. He graduated from Blair Academy in 1957 and Lafayette College in 1963 and served in the NJ National Guard. Tom was the Mayor of the City of Easton for 3 terms from 1992 to 2003. He then served on the PA Liquor Control Board from 2003 to 2011. Prior to that he was a banker in the Trust Dept. of First Valley Bank and a stockbroker for W.E. Hutton. The Mayor also served as a Consultant for the Easton Area Sewer Authority and for local municipalities. He served on Easton City Council from 1968 to 1988 and was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Pomfret Club, the Northampton Country Club and the Young Republican Club of Easton. Tom enjoyed golfing, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and college basketball.

He is survived by his son: James T. Goldsmith (wife Heidi) of Collegeville, PA; a brother: Timothy S. Goldsmith of Palmer Twp., PA; and 3 grandchildren: Anthony, Steven and Timothy. A sister Constance Addington predeceased him.

Services are 10:30 AM Friday in College Hill Presbyterian Church, 501 Brodhead St., Easton with visitation 5 to 7:30 PM Thursday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or the Children's Home of Easton. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -