Thomas F. Goldsmith, 80, of Palmer Twp., PA, died Jan. 11, 2020 at his home. Born Aug. 28, 1939 in Easton he was a son of the late Mary Louise (Miles) and John F. Goldsmith. His wife, JoAnn (Doria) Goldsmith died in 2017. He graduated from Blair Academy in 1957 and Lafayette College in 1963 and served in the NJ National Guard. Tom was the Mayor of the City of Easton for 3 terms from 1992 to 2003. He then served on the PA Liquor Control Board from 2003 to 2011. Prior to that he was a banker in the Trust Dept. of First Valley Bank and a stockbroker for W.E. Hutton. The Mayor also served as a Consultant for the Easton Area Sewer Authority and for local municipalities. He served on Easton City Council from 1968 to 1988 and was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church. He was also a member of the Pomfret Club, the Northampton Country Club and the Young Republican Club of Easton. Tom enjoyed golfing, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and college basketball.
He is survived by his son: James T. Goldsmith (wife Heidi) of Collegeville, PA; a brother: Timothy S. Goldsmith of Palmer Twp., PA; and 3 grandchildren: Anthony, Steven and Timothy. A sister Constance Addington predeceased him.
Services are 10:30 AM Friday in College Hill Presbyterian Church, 501 Brodhead St., Easton with visitation 5 to 7:30 PM Thursday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or the Children's Home of Easton. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020