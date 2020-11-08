1/1
THOMAS F. MILLS
1932 - 2020
Thomas F. Mills, 87, passed away on October 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was the husband of Janet R (Koch) Mills of Bethlehem, PA with whom he celebrated his 64th wedding anniversary in May 2020. Tom was born in Bethlehem on December 27, 1932 to the late Thomas F. and Helen (Engel) Mills of Bethlehem. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corporation for more that 35 years as a draftsman in the Bethlehem Steel Engineering Department and as a CAD designer for the Bethlehem Steel Roll Shop. Tom then worked as a CAD designer for the Engineering Department of Mack Trucks for 10 years before retiring. He is a member of Rosemont Lutheran Church of Bethlehem and also enjoyed worshiping and fellowship at Christ Lutheran Church of Hellertown. Tom was a member of the former H. Stanley Goodwin Masonic Lodge No. 648 in Bethlehem. He was a member of the Palmerton Fishing and Hunting Association for 57 years. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, music, spending time in the mountains and enjoying his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife, Janet R. (Koch) Mills; daughter, Dr. Sharon K. Harley, wife of Colin S. Harley; four grandchildren: grandson, Aaron S. Harley; granddaughter, Marissa K. Harley; grandson, Jonah C. Harley and granddaughter, Olivia K. Harley. Also survived by twin brother William F. Mills, husband of the late Shirley Mills of Hellertown and Gloria M. Morrison, wife of the late Leo Morrison of Bethlehem. Tom was also predeceased by sisters, Betty Fritz, Ruth Berger, Josephine Harris and Helen Richards Siftar.

Service: Private and at the convenience of the Family. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown is in charge of the arrangements.

Contributions: The American Heart Association, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 6, 2020
Mr Thomas Mills!! Will be fondly remembered.
From Mary Paul
Mary Paul
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
Today I heard of Mr Thomas Miller leaving his earthly life! My last conversation with Tom was such a pleasant one. My condolences Sharon and Family!!. May he rise in heaven!
Mary Paul!
Mary Paul
Acquaintance
November 6, 2020
Today I heard of Mr Thomas Miller leaving his earthly life! My last conversation with Tom was such a pleasant one. My condolences . May he rise in heaven!
Mary Paul!
Mary Paul
Acquaintance
November 4, 2020
To Sharon and the whole extended Koch family: my deepest sympathies to you in the loss of Tommy. I know he played an important role in your lives as father, uncle, grandfather, great-uncle, and set a good example for all of you. I’m happy that you had him in your lives for so many years, and that he and Janet had such a successful happy life together. Hugs to you, Linda Koch Dion
Linda Dion
Family
November 4, 2020
I loved you Uncle Tom. It was always so much fun and love visiting you and Aunt Janet in Pennsylvania. Love Eric
Eric Koch
Family
November 4, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
