Thomas F. Wisser, 87, of New Tripoli, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, Berks County. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Haas) Wisser. Born in Allentown, July 30, 1931, Thomas was the son of the late Alfred and Margaret (Bechtel) Wisser. He was a life-long farmer in the Lower Milford Township and New Tripoli areas for 44 years before retiring in 1997. He also worked at Kraft Foods, Brown's Mill, and as a courier for New Tripoli Bank. Thomas faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with a rank of Corporal. He was an active member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield, serving as an usher and helping with the Knights of Columbus breakfasts. He was an active member of the Pastorius Home Association, both here and in Germany, the Jr. Order of Mechanics and the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and gardening.Survivors: Children, Philip T. Wisser of New Tripoli, Alice M. Seyler and her husband, Barry of New Tripoli, Lois A. Reyes of Whitehall, Joan A. Mege of Sinking Spring; sisters, Ss. Catherine Wisser of Laureldale, Beatrice Mesaros of Allentown; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren.Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 am. Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield with the Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo as celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Monday in the church. Private interment. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019