Thomas Francis Altenbach, 80, of Hellertown, died Saturday March 9, 2019 at VNA Hospice of St. Luke's – Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Ann Marie D. (Galley) Altenbach. Tom was born in Freemansburg on September 7, 1938 to the late Bernard H. and Irene (Sepman) Altenbach. He is a 1956 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic. Tom served our country faithfully in the US Navy during peacetime. He worked as a technician for Homer Research Labs of the Bethlehem Steel Co. for 26 years retiring in 1985. He also worked in the transportation dept. of S.V.S.D for 11 years and part time at the S.V. Community Center. SURVIVORS Children: Thomas A. (Sandra) of Yuba City, CA and Joseph P. (Mary Jo) of Lower Saucon Twp.; grandchildren: Courtney, Kyle and Kurtis; great-grandson: Brady. In addition to his wife, Thomas is predeceased by a brother Bernard. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the memorial service at 11 am. Interment with military honors at Union Cemetery of Hellertown will conclude services. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to SV Community Center - 323 Northampton St. Hellertown, 18055.