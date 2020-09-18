Thomas G. Widdicombe, 71 of North Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday September 14, 2020. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late George P. and Kathryn (Houck) Widdicombe. Tom lost his battle with Parkinsons. If you ever had the pleasure of knowing Tom, you knew of his witty humor, love for cars and riding motorcycles. He was a drummer in numerous bands over the years, playing in all sorts of venues in the area. One of his favorite places to be was relaxing at a family cabin in the Poconos. Tom has a saying he repeated throughout the years; just to get people to smile/laugh/or just think... whenever he was leaving he would say "watch the ice!" Surviving is his daughter Marlana of Dover, DE. Sister; Francis wife of Wayne Mabus. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home. North Catasauqua, PA.



