Thomas Gary Kline, 65, of Allentown, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Luke's, Sacred Heart Hospital in Allentown. Born in Groton, CT, he was the son of the late Marvin and Alice (McGary) Kline. He was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School. Tom enjoyed playing the bass guitar and mandolin, having played for several local bands as well as bands in Austin, TX. He worked construction in the Lehigh Valley area for many years.His legacy will live on through others in need through his organ donation to Gift of Life.Survivors: Sisters, Bonnie Reichard of Schnecksville and Judith Kline of Hartford, CT; Brothers, Michael Kline of Florida and John Kline of Emmaus; Nieces Donna and Summer; Nephews, John and Dylan. He was preceded in death by a Brother, Marvin L. Kline, Jr.Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019