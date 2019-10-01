|
|
Thomas H. Briggs, 86, from Schnecksville, passed away on September 29, 2019, in ManorCare-Cedar Crest. He was born on November 3, 1932, in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late Thomas H. Briggs and Dorothy (Pearson) Williams. He was married to Virginia (Charnock) Briggs from Tangier, VA. He graduated from Norristown High School, Pa, in 1949. He attended Wesleyan University, Temple University, and then graduated from University of Delaware in 1954, majoring in physics. He was employed by Lehigh Testing Laboratories, Wilmington, DE; the former Baldwin-Lima-Hamilton Corp., Eddystone, PA; and then by the former Western Electric Co. in Allentown from 1961-1987. He was a senior engineer in their diagnostic laboratory. After retirement, he went on to be self-employed as a consultant in metallurgical problems while using spectrographic analytical techniques. He was a co-founder of the Lehigh Valley chapter of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy and a member of American Electroplaters Society. He published various works on analytical techniques, which he thoroughly enjoyed and became the focus of his career. In his earlier years, he resided in Norristown, PA, and Wilmington, DE, finally moving to Schnecksville. He was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown. Prior to that, he was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, PA. He enjoyed travel (mostly by car) to the Midwest. He especially enjoyed traveling to Wyoming, New England, Florida, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland. His interests included music, geology, gardening, reading, and photography. SURVIVORS: wife, Virginia (Charnock) Briggs; children, Barry Buchecker and wife, Nancy, Neffs, PA; Kevin Scott and wife, Michele, Piscataway, NJ; Lisa Simon and husband, Thomas, Nazareth, PA; Thomas H. Briggs and wife, Susan, Shippensburg, PA; and five grandchildren. SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Asbury United Methodist Chruch, 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. A visitation will be held from 10-11a.m. in the church. Burial will be private in Asbury UMC Memorial Garden. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Walnut St., Catasauqua, is entrusted with arrangements.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 1, 2019