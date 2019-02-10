|
Thomas Henry Jones age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at his home in Pensacola, Florida. He was born October 24, 1932, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to Henrietta Sprague Jones and Thomas Jones. He was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 41 years of employment. He married Barbara Jane Loftus on September 28, 1957, in Endicott, New York. He was predeceased by his sister Charlotte Moralis (John Moralis). He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Brenda Irene Fisher (William Fisher), Patricia Suzanne Jones (John Flenner), Sharon Ann Hogan (Robert Hogan); his sisters Ruth Hassick (Richard Hassick), Lenore Powlette (Joseph Powlette); and grandchildren, Meaghann, Michael, Connor, Grayden, and great granddaughter Keira. Memorial contributions can be made and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019