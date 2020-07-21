To the Nervine Family,

I was so sad to read of Thomas's passing. When I was a child of 7, approximately 1956, my parents rented a home next door to your mother and grandfather's home while we were having a new home built in Whitehall. If I remember correctly our address was 760. Tommy, as we call him then, was a few years younger but we used to play together. He wanted so much to learn how to "skip" down the sidewalk. I'm happy to say that with my patience and his determination he finally mastered the art of skipping. I can still envision him skipping from the corner of your home down past Schoenberger's house and back with a really big smile on his face. It's been a lot of years since then but I have thought about him many times. Heartfelt sympathy to the family.

Bonnie (Kistler)Ruth

Acquaintance