1/1
Thomas H. "Tiny" Nervine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tiny" H. Nervine, 68 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday July 19th, 2020 at Luther Crest Nursing Care Center in Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late James Nervine, Sr. and Janice (Harteg) Nervine.

Thomas worked as the Eastern Regional Director of PEMA for many years before retiring. He was also the Lehigh County Director of Civil Defense. Tiny served as Mayor of Catasauqua and was a member and training officer of the Catasauqua Fire Department. Tiny also was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church of Catasauqua.

Surviving are his brother James A. Nervine, Jr.; step-sister Jamie Nervine and cousin Janice Dunnigan.

Graveside services will be held at 10am Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Whitehall. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
July 22, 2020
I first met Tiny at Boy Scout camp Trexler he was a very kind and gentle soul ! Then when I got older and joined Greenawalds Fire Company Tiny was an instructor for many courses I took , he was very knowledgeable and patient with all the new guys he will be missed !
George
Friend
July 22, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Tom as both a dispatcher in the comm center and an EMT back in the 80’s. He was a uniquely wonderful person in so many ways and always made you smile as well as “knowing his stuff” as he served in so many capacities serving the community, county and state. Tiny will forever be an icon in emergency services as well as a true legend. Rest In Peace, Tiny; thanks for your expertise and great memories. You will live on in our hearts.

Sincere condolences to your family.
Carole Flores
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Gods Speed Brother. The fire service has truly lost one of the finest most dedicated servant to their communities.
Dennis Smith
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Tom’s family. We remember him from the few years we worked with him at Allentown State Hospital many years ago. A very nice man. A very dedicated man. He surely served the community well. May he Rest In Peace
Debbie & Jeff Krauss
Friend
July 21, 2020
Tom I will always remember your favorite quote "There I was surrounded by fire" Dedicated to the fire service and our community, RIP my friend.
Sam Burrows, CFD Chief Retired
Friend
July 21, 2020
Tiny was like a big kid always playing with toys...never laughed so hard when we went to Kiddie City and he rode on everyone of the bikes the were available...inthink he even bought a water pistol that day !! He served every office well . RIP TINY
Dale and Donna Steitz
Friend
July 21, 2020
May Tom R.I.P.
John Koons
July 21, 2020
Nervine Family,
Our deepest condolences to the family for the loss of one of the greatest mentors, and friends and fellow firefighters. I have never met a more pleasant and knowledgeable individual then " Tiny " though the years of training and employment working side by side. May the Great Spirits guide him to the sacred burial grounds and the Mighty Eagle lead the family on a path of many memories and good health. " Silver Wolf "
STEPHEN MOLO M.D.
Coworker
July 21, 2020
To family & friends
Tiny will be greatly missed.he was great friend .He was always friendly & joking around.but he knew when it hit the fan . He knew his stuff. I’ve known tony for many yrs .we ran fire calls & ambulance. So sorry to his family & friends. RIP Tom we have it from here .
Your friend
Carl j youngblood jr
Carl j youngblood jr
Friend
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Nervine family Tom Reap Catasauqua Fire Police
Tom Reap
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear , been thru many fir classes with Tom...will be missed
Rusty Held-Ex Fire Chief Woodlawn Fd
Student
July 21, 2020
the fire and EMS world has lost a great figure who dedicated his life to public service
Frank S [FRED] Csencsits
Friend
July 21, 2020
To the Nervine Family,
I was so sad to read of Thomas's passing. When I was a child of 7, approximately 1956, my parents rented a home next door to your mother and grandfather's home while we were having a new home built in Whitehall. If I remember correctly our address was 760. Tommy, as we call him then, was a few years younger but we used to play together. He wanted so much to learn how to "skip" down the sidewalk. I'm happy to say that with my patience and his determination he finally mastered the art of skipping. I can still envision him skipping from the corner of your home down past Schoenberger's house and back with a really big smile on his face. It's been a lot of years since then but I have thought about him many times. Heartfelt sympathy to the family.
Bonnie (Kistler)Ruth
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Instrumental in the ground work of the great fire protection we have here in the Lehigh Valley. Rest in peace Tom.
Kenneth Reimert
Student
July 21, 2020
Nervine Family,
Very sad to learn of Tiny's passing, but happy is free from limitations. He had a huge heart and took a deep interest and truly cared for everyone he knew. What a great trait to make everyone you meet feel special. I'm sure he will be missed across the State, County, and certainly within Catasauqua. Better for having known him and counted him as a friend.
Millers - Catasauqua
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of this. I worked with Tom for many year dealing with many emergencies. It looks like he finally got his wings to be a Zeppelin pilot - something he always told me that he was working very hard to get. Most of the time he only had two more lessons to go. I guess he finished them.
Roger Maltby
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
To the Nervine Family,
Tom and I worked together for many years. He was instrumental in getting me started in emergency management. So sorry for your loss at this time.

Scott Lindenmuth
Friend
July 21, 2020
Tom was my dear friend and colleague for many years. I'm so grateful I was able to visit him at Luther Crest to have some time with him before CV-19 prevented personal visits. His knowledge in emergency preparedness and response, particularly in the fire service, was unparalleled ... and his humor was legendary. I'll miss you buddy...so very much.

Madaline H. Muth
Friend
July 20, 2020
Tom was a friend and mentor to me. Tom one of the instructors, in the early 80s, that was instrumental in my becoming a state fire instructor.
Tom has a personality that you just had to like.

Its a sad day for the Pennsylvania Fire Service.

Rest In Peace Tom
Rich Nadeau
Friend
July 20, 2020
sorry for your loss. My condolences to the nervine family
Eric Williams
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved