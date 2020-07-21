Thomas "Tiny" H. Nervine, 68 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday July 19th, 2020 at Luther Crest Nursing Care Center in Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late James Nervine, Sr. and Janice (Harteg) Nervine.
Thomas worked as the Eastern Regional Director of PEMA for many years before retiring. He was also the Lehigh County Director of Civil Defense. Tiny served as Mayor of Catasauqua and was a member and training officer of the Catasauqua Fire Department. Tiny also was a member of the former Grace United Methodist Church of Catasauqua.
Surviving are his brother James A. Nervine, Jr.; step-sister Jamie Nervine and cousin Janice Dunnigan.
Graveside services will be held at 10am Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Whitehall. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
