Thomas Howard Wiegner, 74, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his residence in Moravian Village of Bethlehem. Born in Bethlehem, Thomas was a son of the late Howard and Anna (Strouse) Wiegner. A graduate of Liberty High School and Moravian College, he worked for Bethlehem Steel Corporation, AT&T Technologies, Lucent Technologies, Agere Systems, and Wegmans. Thomas was a member of Central Moravian Church, where he had served several terms as a Sacristan. Survivors: brother Allen and his wife Gail, of Newton, Massachusetts; nephew, Benjamin, of Watertown, Massachusetts; and several cousins. Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, Friday, March 8 in the Old Chapel of Central Moravian Church, Heckewelder Place, Bethlehem. Burial will be private. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Central Moravian Church, 73 W Church Street, Bethlehem PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2019