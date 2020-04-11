|
|
Thomas Henry Smith, 62, of Walnutport, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Thomas was born on January 21, 1958 in Allentown to the late David Lee and Elizabeth A. (Heffner) Smith. Thomas owned and operated London Chimney Sweep for many years. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) and the NRA. Thomas had many joys in life including Photographer, Musician (Guitar, Harmonica), Motorcycling, Equestrian, Hiking (Hiked the PA Appalachian Trail), Hunting, Fishing, Cooking, Questioning the Unknown, Collector of DVD's, Home Renovating, Competitive Shooting, Writing (Published a book – Read My Shorts) and camping. But above all he loved his time with his three sons.
SURVIVORS: Thomas will be lovingly missed by his sons, Augustus Smith, Alexander Smith and Arian Smith; brother, David (Maki); sisters, Linda Ettl (Lester) and Liza Roth; nieces, Lindsay Roman (Mark) and Arlyanah Farnish; nephews, Lucas Ettl (Calie) and Justin Farnish (Jenn).
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020