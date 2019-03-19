10/8/45-3/19/12Tom - on your 7th "Heavenly Birthday": It's hard to believe that it's been seven years since I saw your face, or heard your voice. A lot has happened in the last seven years. I have gone through some changes in my life, and I'm finally able to move forward, as I know you would've wanted me to do. You are always in my heart, and I know if I followed my heart, you would lead me in the right direction. One thing that hasn't changed is how much you meant to me. I will always treasure our time together, and the memories will remain with me forever. I was very fortunate to have you in my life for 28 years. You were "one-of-a kind", Tom, and you left "footprints" on many hearts. No matter what happens in my life, you will always live on in my heart. Remembering you with love, today and everyday. Love forever, Wife, Georgann Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary