Thomas I. Stewart

10/8/45-3/19/12

Tom- on your 8th "Heavenly Birthday": It's hard to believe that eight years have gone by. I still miss seeing you, and your "infectious" smile. You were "one of a kind" and left "footprints" on so many hearts. You were with me for 28th years, and we had a great life together (just not long enough). Memories are forever, though, and ours will always remain with me. You will forever live on in my heart. Remembering you

with love, today, and everyday.

Love forever!

Wife, Georgann
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2020
