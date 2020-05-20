Thomas J. Fronheiser
Thomas J. Fronheiser passed away peacefully at Manor Care, of Bethlehem on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was 67. Thomas was the son of the late Allen and Mary Alice Fronheiser. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, sisters, Jean and June, and nieces and nephews. No services will be held. Thank you to the caring staff at Manor Care and Heartland Hospice. You are in my heart forever and all my love always. "Ditto"-your loving wife. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's memory to "Animals In Distress" and mailed to P.O. Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
