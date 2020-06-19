Thomas J. Henrich
Thomas J. Henrich, 72, of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Diane C. (Peters) Henrich to whom he was married for 31 years in January. Born in Mineola, NY, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Arline E. (Jacob) Henrich. He worked for Modern Handling Group before retiring,

Tom was known to many as "Mr. Fix IT". He had a passion for riding his Harley, NASCAR, snowmobiling and woodworking.

Survivors: wife; son, Joe and wife, Monica; daughter Tracie L. wife of Tim O'Connor; brother Robert A. and wife, Barbara; sister Pat wife of Dean Steckel; stepson Geoffrey Spitko and wife, Colleen; stepdaughter, Stacey wife of Dave Reeder; 5 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Geoffrey C.

Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers a donation in Tom's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House 745 W. Governor RD, Hershey, PA 17033

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Diane I am so sorry to hear this. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Mary Lou Miller
Friend
