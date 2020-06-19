Thomas J. Henrich, 72, of Breinigsville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Diane C. (Peters) Henrich to whom he was married for 31 years in January. Born in Mineola, NY, he was a son of the late Joseph A. and Arline E. (Jacob) Henrich. He worked for Modern Handling Group before retiring,



Tom was known to many as "Mr. Fix IT". He had a passion for riding his Harley, NASCAR, snowmobiling and woodworking.



Survivors: wife; son, Joe and wife, Monica; daughter Tracie L. wife of Tim O'Connor; brother Robert A. and wife, Barbara; sister Pat wife of Dean Steckel; stepson Geoffrey Spitko and wife, Colleen; stepdaughter, Stacey wife of Dave Reeder; 5 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother Geoffrey C.



Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville is handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Tom's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House 745 W. Governor RD, Hershey, PA 17033



