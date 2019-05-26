Major Thomas Joseph Kennedy, U.S.M.C. (Ret.)Major Thomas Joseph Kennedy, 89, formerly of Saginaw, Michigan, died from Alzheimer's disease on May 2, 2019, at home in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by his family.Son of Russell and Caroline (Riley) Kennedy of Saginaw, Michigan, Tom graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1947, then enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948. Tom and his wife, Patricia L. Harkins (Allentown, Pennsylvania), met while both were stationed in Philadelphia. He and his wife of almost 65 years were married in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1954. He served in Korea and Vietnam before he was transferred to Kansas City in 1967. Tom retired in 1971 as a major after a 22-year military career. Tom then worked as a Patient Accounts Manager at Menorah Medical Center, followed by the same position at Baptist Medical Center. He retired from his hospital financial management career in 1993.Tom is survived by his wife Patricia L. (Harkins) Kennedy and six children, Patricia, Sharon, Maureen, Diane, Thomas Jr. (Cindy) and Kathleen (Gregg) Horner; 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary