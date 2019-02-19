|
|
Thomas J. Klimek, 71, of Germansville, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Lower Saucon Township. Born in Allentown, June 12, 1947, Tom was the son of the late Jacob J. and Anna M. (Wilke) Klimek. A proud member of Plumbers Local 690 for 49 years, Tom retired in June 2005.Survivors: Daughter, Amy L. Newman and her husband, Robert of Lower Macungie Township; son, Chad A. Klimek and his wife, Amy of Slatington; siblings, Mary Wolle and Linda Sommers both of Slatington, Timothy Klimek of Emmaus, Anna M. Labatad and her husband, Tony of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Donald J. Klimek and Suzanne Strohl.Service: A celebration of life will be held 10:30 am. Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am. – 10:30 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded to www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to (JDRF) Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019