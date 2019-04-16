Thomas J. Marzola, 76 of Salisbury Township, passed away peacefully on Friday April 12, 2019 in his home, with his loving wife and family by his side. He was the husband of Joanne (Bove`) Marzola, with whom he shared over 53 years of loving marriage. Born in Jamaica, Queens, NY, and raised on Long Island, he was the son of the late John and Ida (Giordano) Marzola. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Tom owned and operated T.J. Marzola Building and Remodeling since 1971, until retiring in 2011. He was a parishioner of Assumption of the B.V.M. Catholic Church. in Colesville. Tom enjoyed boating, fishing, the mountains, and cooking. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, and attending their sporting and school events to support them.SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Joanne, son Sean T. Marzola and wife Rita of San Jose, CA; daughter Tara Marzola-Imdorf and husband Kurt of Coplay; grandchildren T.J., Nicholas, and Roman Marzola, Morgan, Zachary, and James Imdorf; sister Linda Landy and husband Paul of Bethlehem. He was predeceased by his brother John Marzola.SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday April 19, 2019 in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be on Thursday evening from 6-8 P.M. and again on Friday morning from 10 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial with military honors will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100 Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary