Thomas J. Philippi, 75, of Bethlehem passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Margaret R. (Kerso) and George P. Philippi.
Tommy graduated from Liberty High School in 1965. He was a member of the William Penn Association. He was a bartender at the former Hungarian Catholic Club for 20 years and retired after 10 years of working in the City of Bethlehem maintenance department. Tommy was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching any sporting event, especially Lehigh and Liberty football games.
He will be lovingly remembered by his companion, Suzanne Smith; niece, Patrice Schaffer; nephew Richard Philippi, Jr. and his K9 buddy, Brandy. Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Philippi, Sr.
A drive-by viewing will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center of Animal Health and Welfare/Northampton SPCA 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.