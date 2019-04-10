Thomas J. Redding, Sr., 95, of Fountain Hill passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Barbara G. (Gerzanich) Redding, who passed away on March 18, 1998. Born at home in South Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mary A. (Donchez) Redding. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was present during the Invasion of Normandy. Tom retired as a real estate appraiser for PennDOT. He later worked as a consultant for Presnell and Associates. Tom was a devoted parishioner of St. Ursula Catholic Church, Fountain Hill, where he served as past president of the Holy Name Society. He was a member of the Fountain Hill American Legion, Post #406, past president of the Fountain Hill Exchange Club, past president of the Fountain Hill Borough Council, and past president of the Fountain Hill Little League. He was instrumental in the building of the Fountain Hill swimming pool. Tom loved sports, politics and was an avid golfer. One of Tom's favorite sayings was "I was baptized a Catholic but born a Democrat." He will be lovingly remembered as the Redding family patriarch and memory maker.SURVIVORS: His children Thomas J. Redding and his wife Karen of Fountain Hill, Deborah A. Kresge of Whitehall, Michael P. Redding and his wife Anne of Fountain Hill, David B. Redding and his wife Michelle of Conroe, TX, Sally J. Irwin and her husband Terry of Hagerstown, MD, and Christopher S. Redding and his wife Stacy of Blandon; grandchildren Scott, Thomas, Mary, Andrew, Bryan, Michael, Kate, Zachary, Kristen, Sean, Marissa, Brett, David, Scott, Emily, Tyler, and Madysen; great grandchildren Austin, Alyssa, Ashley, Hadley, Harper, McKenna, Nico, Kaleaya, Kaine, Atticus, and Declan; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Joan E. Glagola; granddaughter Lauren; son-in-laws Mike Glagola and Mike Kresge; brothers John and Richard Redding; sister Marie (Redding) Korpics.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 6 until 8 P.M. in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, and again on Saturday morning in church, at 9 A.M. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Burial with military honors will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Ursula Catholic Church. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary