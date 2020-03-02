|
|
Thomas J. Stankevich, 79, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away March 1, 2020, at Ritttenhouse Village Assisted Living, Allentown. Born in Brooklyn NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Mary (Sinkevich) Stankevich. Thomas was married for the past 51 years to Delia (deZorzi) Stankevich. He was a detective with the NYC Police Department for more than 30 years. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Emmaus.
Survivors: Wife, Delia; Daughter, Kathryn A Quinn; Sons, John T. and wife Lisa Stankevich, Matthew J. and wife Santina Stankevich; 8 Grandchildren. Thomas was predeceased by his sister Patricia Stankevich.
Services: Mass 12noon Wednesday March 4, 2020, at the church. A viewing will be held at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home 225 Elm St., Emmaus, on Tuesday the 3rd from 5-8pm. Private interment.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020