Thomas J. Washychyn, 78, formerly of Whitehall, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Allentown on April 1, 1942, he was the son of the late Michael and Ceceilia (Jajcaj) Washychyn. Tom, a 1960 graduate of Dieruff High School, honorably served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. Tom worked at Mack Trucks in the clerical group, retiring after 23 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, especially his many trips to Hawaii, also skiing and kayaking. Tom was generous beyond his means, and shared his time and talents without expecting remuneration or reciprocity. His special talents with floral displays and Christmas tree decorations was enjoyed by all. He was great uncle to Jill in VA, Eric in CO, Jodi in CA, and "Lauren from Warren." He is survived by brothers Michael, William, and John.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, July 16th from 9-10 A.M. at the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown, followed by graveside service at 10:30 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, 920 N. Front St. Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave. Topton, PA 19562