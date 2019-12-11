|
Thomas Jenkin Whildin, family man, life-of-the-party and Duke alumni passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 65. Born on June 22, 1954, Tom was the self-proclaimed favorite son of Dr. James G. Whildin and Marjorie (Jenkins) Whildin. He spent the majority of his life living in Bethlehem and recently relocated to Nesquehoning to be closer to "The Lake".
Tom received his Bachelors from Duke University (we promise we cannot mention this enough). He worked at Dun & Bradstreet in sales and marketing for many years before working in community development. He was a member of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Lehigh Valley Professionals and the Jaycees. He was an Eagle Scout and continued to be active with the Boy Scouts of America and the Order of the Arrow.
Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 36 years, Eileen (Bachman) Whildin, his children, Michael and Pamela Whildin, his daughter-in-law Megan Sewak-Whildin, his brother James Whildin and a wonderful extended family. He was also chief pickle and candy buyer for granddaughter, Hadley Whildin.
Tom had a distinctive voice, quick wit and big personality. He excelled at making friends, making drinks and making memories. By this turn, he is also survived by more friends than can be counted.
SERVICES: While it isn't the viking funeral he requested, a memorial service will take place at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, please live as Tom would have wanted by having regular happy hours, keeping in close contact with your friends and family and by not allowing anyone in your life to be a Carolina basketball fan. Contributions can be made in Tom's memory to Dr. James G. Whildin Scholarship, c/o NCC Foundation, 3835 Green Pond Rd., Bethlehem PA 18020 or to Boy Scouts of America National Foundation, 1325 W. Walnut Hill Lane, Irving TX 75038.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019