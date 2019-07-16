Thomas J. White, Sr. "Whitey", 77 of Bethlehem, died on July 13, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Betty L. (Evans) White. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this October 2nd.



Whitey was born in Allentown on March 25, 1942 to the late John and Jane (Epp) White.



He was a hard worker. He first worked for FK&M Sign Company. Next he drove fertilizer truck and worked in the plant at Reichard Inc. Fertilizer Company in Allentown, which became Lebanon Chemical when he retired. He then drove the oil truck for Freyman Oil. He learned HVAC working for Zongora Comfort Solutions and also was an oil truck driver for Meenan Oil, which is where he retired again. He continued to work in the oil business for Zongora. In his younger years he raced motor cycle at Steel City and was a member of Keystone Motorcycle Club. He was also a volunteer fireman for the River Road Fire Company. He had a side business installing A-treat signs at local bars and clubs. When he decided to slow down a little, he enjoyed plowing snow and hauling scrap metal. He did deliveries for Kratzer Supply and handled many personal calls on oil burners.



Survivors: Wife Betty; son Thomas J. White, Jr. "Butch" , and his wife Holly; sister Kathy Adams and spouse David Hollenbach; He was predeceased by his sister Betty Darring and brother William White; grandchildren Todd, Tracy Romero and her husband Alex, and Tara; great grandchildren Mason and Jacob Romero; nieces and nephews.



Service: A service will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 11AM with a viewing from 9:30AM- 11AM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, 1145 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on July 16, 2019