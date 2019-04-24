Home

Thomas Julius Yarbrough, 71, of Bethlehem, passed this life on April 21, 2019. Thom is survived by his loving wife, Kathy "Kate" nee Sillis. They would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on September 13. He is also survived by a daughter, Keri Michelle Austin (Patrick) of Philadelphia; grandson, Patrick, Jr.; a son, TJ (Danielle) of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Michaela Ann Yarbrough; sisters, Katherine "Dolly" Leiby of Oley and Elizabeth "Liz" Rudolph of Norristown; and many nieces and nephews. Thom referred to his brother-in-law John J. Sillis (Alice) of Plymouth, Calif. as his brother. When Thom finished four years in the U.S. Air Force in 1969, he began working with AT&T in Philadelphia as a member of the Communication Workers of America. In 1985 Thom was promoted to AT&T Headquarters in Bedminster, NJ. He enjoyed working in Bedminster until his retirement in 2004. Thom was an avid golfer with a passion for photography. He loved to read, with history as a favorite topic. A few years into his retirement he added "watch collecting" to his list of hobbies, amassing quite the collection.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thom's memory to the : http://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation, Walk, or : https://www.stjude.org/donate-to-st-jude.html. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019
