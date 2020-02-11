|
Thomas James Azar 61 of White Haven passed away on Saturday February 8, 2020. "Tommy" as he was known to family and friends was born in Allentown to the late Thomas and Monica L. (Schulter) Azar on July 4, 1958. He was preceded in death by his sister Catherine Hawk.
Tommy is survived by his brothers, Stephen J. and Douglas P.; sisters, Donna Azar and Christine L. Hann. He is also survived by nieces nephews cousins other relatives and friends.
Services will be 10am Thursday February 13 at Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton Street Allentown. Calling hours will be Wednesday 6-8pm and Thursday 9am until time of service.
Because Tommy always expected $2, the family is asking anyone in attendance to donate $2 to honor him. This will be given to a charitable organization for disabled individuals in his memory.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020