1/1
Thomas James Martini
Thomas James Martini, 84, of Bethlehem, died on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home. He was born in White Haven, PA; the son of the late John R. and Honore (Caffrey) Martini.

Thomas was a graduate of Liberty High School, where he participated on the track team. He worked as a machinist for McGinley Mills in Phillipsburg and Just Born. Earlier, Thomas maintained the grass at Bethlehem Golf Course. He attended both Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bath and St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Thomas was a talented woodworker and enjoyed playing guitar.

Thomas is survived by his sister, Anne Capuano; as well as three generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Honore Zettlemoyer and Mary Kenihan; and brothers, John, Francis, Joseph, and James.

Special thanks to the staff of Gracedale Nursing Home and St. Luke's Hospice, for the wonderful care provided to Thomas.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 9:00-9:45 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvanians for Human Life, 590 Snyder Ave., West Chester, PA 19382.

Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
