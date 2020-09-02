1/1
Thomas L. Dorshimer
Thomas "Tom" Dorshimer, 84, of Elkridge, MD and formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Kutz) Dorshimer. He was predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Angeline (Albarelli) Dorshimer, and his brother, Richard Dorshimer. He was a member of St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Elkridge, MD.

Tom was a 1954 graduate of Bethlehem High School and was a talented artist even then, earning the nickname of "Rembrandt" in his yearbook. He attended the Philadelphia Museum School of Art, and served as a hospital corpsman in the Naval Reserve.

In 1963, Tom struck out on his own, opening a commercial art firm in Bethlehem. Dorshimer Associates Inc. specialized in technical and product illustration, commercial art, and design services for some of the biggest companies in the Lehigh Valley, including Bethlehem Steel, Mack Trucks, Air Products, Bell Laboratories/AT&T, and Crayola. The company grew to employ over 30 people in more than three decades in business.

Tom was an active supporter of Musikfest since its beginning - volunteering and as a member of the Board of Directors. In his 60s, he was an Artist-in-Residence at The Banana Factory and served on the Banana Factory Council from 2005 – 2007. He excelled in pastels, and created many beautiful renderings of Historic Bethlehem buildings, landscapes, and floral arrangements.

Tom loved his family, friends, being a PopPop, Manhattans, Phillies baseball, Eagles football, and golf with his buddies. Together with his wife Angie, they were pioneers in creating a blended, his-hers-and-ours family that remains strong to this day. He was a principled man who taught the virtues of being true to yourself, try your best always, learn from your mistakes, be honest, accept people's differences, and work hard. He was known for his excellent Clams Casino, his love of art and music, his wit and sense of humor, his pancake-making skills, and his competitive nature when playing games with family.

Survivors: Tom will be lovingly remembered by daughters, Deborah Marshall (Hank), Carol Repyneck (Mark Ferenczy), Kelly Ann Boudreau (Brian), Lynne Dorshimer, and Stephanie Zlotkin (David); son, Michael Gallagher (Laura Lento); his wonderful grandchildren, Hunter (Elise), Zachary, Forrest, and Grant Gallagher, Kristen Dennis (Ethan), Sophia Zlotkin, Thomas Marshall, Bryan Boudreau, and Kaitlin Ruthsatz (Cory); and his precious great grandchildren, Alexander and Leopold Ruthsatz, Elizabeth and Henry Dennis, and soon-to-be Baby Gallagher.

Services: Guests wishing to pay their respects are welcome to attend a drive-thru visitation on Saturday from 11:30am – 1:30pm at Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Burial will follow at 2:15pm at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Guests attending the burial should observe PA Covid-19 Guidelines.

A Celebration of Life will take place when hugging is allowed.

Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the A.L.S. Foundation (www.als.org) or The Banana Factory (www.artsquest.org/donate/).

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
5
Burial
02:15 PM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
