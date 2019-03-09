Thomas L. Koehler, 73 of Northampton, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, PA after a long battle with severe lung disease. Born on October 24, 1945 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Warren A. and Jean L. (Farrell) Koehler. Tom worked at Durkee Famous Foods for 20 years as a Chief Mechanic. After retiring he worked at Miller Supply for 5 years. He enjoyed hunting and working on cars in his garage. He especially enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson trike throughout the warmer seasons. Tom frequently vacationed in Florida with his loving wife, Jo Ann, and spent many days in the sun. Tom drove across the country many times and enjoyed driving historic Route 66. He was a member of Mopar Madness of the Lehigh Valley. He attended Grace U.C.C. Church in Northampton.Tom leaves behind Jo Ann (Seko) Koehler, his wife of 54 years, daughter, Connie wife of Todd Check of Slatington, son, Brian, and wife Jessymi Koehler of Northampton, brother, David Koehler and wife Joanne of Schnecksville; grandchildren, Melissa wife of Daniel Moser, Jason Check and Kymber Koehler, great-granddaughter, Amelia Moser. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace U.C.C. Church memorial fund in care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Online condolences may be made to the family at eww.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary